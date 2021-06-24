Himachal Pradesh govt appoints Gurdev Sharma as Superintendent of Police for Kullu district

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday ordered transfer and posting of Gurdev Sharma, Commandant, 5th Indian Reserve Battalion (Mahila), Bassi, District Bilaspur as Superintendent of Police, Kullu, District Kullu with immediate effect.



The official order by the Chief Secretary to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, Anil Kumar Khachi read, "The Governor, Himachal Pradesh is pleased to order the transfer and posting of Gurdev Sharma, IPS (HP:2009), Commandant, 5th Indian Reserve Battalion (Mahila), Bassi, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, as Superintendent of Police, Kullu, District Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, with immediate effect, in the public interest."

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is further pleased to order that Akriti, IPS (HP:2016), Commandant, 1" Indian Reserve Battalion, Bangarh, District Una, Himachal Pradesh, shall also hold charge of the post of Commandant, 5" Indian Reserve Battalion (Mahila), Bassi, District Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, in addition to her own duties, with immediate effect, in the public interest, till further orders", read the order. (ANI)

