Himachal Pradesh proposes Rs 7,900 crore plan size for FY 2020-21

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh government has proposed plan of Rs 7,900 crore for the financial year 2020-21, an increase of Rs 800 crores or 11 per cent over that of the year 2019-20.

"The State plan size has been proposed for Rs 7,900 crore for financial year 2020-21, which is Rs 800 crore more than 2019-20, with about 11 per cent increase," said Thakur in a meeting with MLAs here.He said that state government had also succeeded in getting seven major external aided projects worth Rs 6,900 crore approved from Central Government under tourism development, horticulture development, augmentation of drinking water, environment preservation, forest management and State Road Projects during last two years.The Chief Minister said that four more major external aided projects worth Rs 7,029 crore under forest, ropeways, disaster management and power sectors were under consideration of the Central government's approval.He said that 122 projects worth Rs 445.49 crore have been cleared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) which are recommended under MLAs priorities during the year 2019-20. (ANI)