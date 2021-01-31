Himachal Pradesh records 42 new COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded 42 new COVID-19 cases and 32 cured cases on Sunday, taking the state's coronavirus tally to 57,536 cases.



According to the State Health Department, there are 390 active cases in the state. So far, 967 people have died in the state and 56,163 have been cured.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday informed that India's total active caseload of COVID-19 continues to follow a consistent downward slope as it has dropped to 1.68 lakh (1,68,784).

India reported 13,052 new COVID-19 cases, 13,965 discharges and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases in the country have mounted to 1,07,46,183 including 1,68,784 active cases and 1,04,23,125 total recoveries. (ANI)

