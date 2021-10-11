Himachal Pradesh reports 139 new COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 12 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 139 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.



According to the state health bulletin, the state has 1,237 active cases and the total count of cases is 2,20,618.

The state reported two deaths in the last 24 hours and the death toll is 3,690.

A total of 245 people have recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,15,674.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases at 371 followed by Hamirpur with 310, Mandi 196 and Una 118.

India reported 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 215 days, Health Ministry said. (ANI)

