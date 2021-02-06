Himachal Pradesh reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported 87 new COVID-19 cases and 51 recoveries in the last 24 hours.



According to the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 57,851 and the number of recoveries reached 56,367.

It said 971 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. The active number of cases stands at 497.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday registered a record by crossing the landmark 20-crore total cumulative COVID-19 tests. Out of 20 crore total tests the country has conducted 7,40,794 tests in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The Union Health Ministry has approved two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, under Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU). The total number of beneficiaries vaccinated against COVID-19 across the country has crossed 56 lakhs. (ANI)

