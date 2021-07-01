Himachal Pradesh reports first case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh reported its first case of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 on Thursday.

"The first case of Delta plus has been found in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. There are already 69 cases of Delta in Kangra," Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Kangra Dr Gurdarshan Gupta said.



Meanwhile, as many as 48,786 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since four consecutive days, said the ministry, adding that this is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States and Union Territories.

With 61,588 recoveries in the last 24 hours, daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day. The cumulative active cases now stand at 5,23,257. (ANI)

