Himachal's Kaza freezes at minus 18 degrees

Shimla, Nov 30 (IANS) The Kaza subdivision in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state on Saturday with a low of minus 18 degrees Celsius, an official said.

The maximum temperature in Kaza stayed at 3 degrees Celsius, Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Met observatory in-charge Sunny Rana told the media.

The observatory is located in Kaza town, some 350 km from state capital Shimla.

The entire Lahaul-Spiti district has been wrapped in a thick blanket of snow.

Sub-divisional Magistrate Gian Sagar has advised the tourists to check local road conditions prior to travel. Lahaul-Spiti's district headquarters Keylong was low at minus 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum was minus 1.9 degrees Celsius. Shimla saw a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius, while Manali in Kullu district recorded minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. It was minus 4 degrees Celsius in Kalpa, and 7.2 degrees in Dharamsala. The Met department here said that western disturbance has withdrawn from the region with no chance of rain and snow in the next few days. vg/arm