Himachal's Keylong freezes at minus 15 degrees

Shimla, Dec 27 (IANS) A cold wave continued to grip Himachal Pradesh on Friday despite prevailing dry weather, with Keylong, headquarters of the Lahaul-Spiti district, being the coldest with a minimum temperature of minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 1.7 degrees Celsius, while it was minus one degree in Manali, 3.4 degrees in Dharamsala and four degrees in Dalhousie, a Met Office release said.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius, a rise from Thursday's one degree.

The Met Office said that the dry weather with long sunny days would continue till December 30. Thereafter, there are chances of rain or snowfall in the state. vg/ksk/