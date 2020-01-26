Himachal's Keylong freezes at minus 9.3

Shimla, Jan 26 (IANS) A cold wave continued to grip Himachal Pradesh on Sunday with Keylong, the Lahaul-Spiti headquarters, recording a minimum minus 9.3 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said there were chances of snowfall in mid and higher reaches on Tuesday as western disturbances will be active in the region.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, while it was 1.5 in Dalhousie, minus 0.8 in Manali and 3.6 in Dharamsala, an India Meteorological Department official here told IANS.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 3.8 degrees Celsius, a fall from Saturday's 5.7 degrees. The temperature in Keylong was up by one degree though from a day earlier. Kalpa had mild spell of snow in the past 24 hours since Saturday. vg/in