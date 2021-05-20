Himachal sanctions incentives for 4,082 sanitation workers

Bhardwaj, in a statement here, said, "The state government led by Jai Ram Thakur has decided to give the incentives to the sanitation workers for April, May and June. They have been doing the outstanding work."

Shimla, May 20 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore as incentive for 4,082 sanitation workers in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the state, said state's Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday.

He added 4,082 sanitation workers in the state will get this incentive.

Few days ago during a video conference with representatives of ULBs, Bhardwaj, raised the issue of incentive for sanitation workers. The Chief Minister announced it immediately.

The added all ULBs will get Rs 1.55 crore for the cremation, burial and transportation of deceased who died of Covid-19.

The state has also allowed all the five municipal corporations -- Shimla, Dharamsala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan -- to hire the hearse vans for two months, he said, adding the expenditure will be borne by the state from the disaster relief fund.

