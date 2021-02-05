Himachal schools to shut for 48 hours if Covid case reported

It was decided that students of Classes 6 and 7 would also attend their respective schools from February 15, while those of Class 1 and 4 would attend the online classes.

Shimla, Feb 5 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday decided that if any teacher or employee or student in government institutes is found Covid-19 positive, the institute would be closed for 48 hours and would be opened after sanitisation as per protocol.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, also decided to suspend serving cooked meals in schools under Mid-Day Meal Scheme till March 31. During this period, dry ration would be provided to students and the cooking cost would be transferred in the accounts of the beneficiaries.

The academic session would start from April 1.

It was decided to allot 20 kanals and one marla of the Industries Department at Tahliwal in Una district to the Haroli Industrial Infrastructure Development Society for 30 years on a lease of Re 1 per square metre annually for setting up a General Engineering Cluster.

The Cabinet decided to notify the draft of Right of Way Policy 2021 to set out a transparent and time-bound process for giving approvals for setting up telecom infrastructure. It would also help implementing the ease-of-doing business in the telecom sector, an official spokesperson told IANS.

It also gave approval to fill 150 posts of drivers and operators in the Public Works Department through the process of limited direct recruitment.

The Cabinet gave nod for the Himachal Pradesh Water Sports and Allied Activities Draft Rules of 2021, the Himachal Pradesh Miscellaneous Adventure Activities (Amendment) Rules of 2021 and the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules of 2020.

