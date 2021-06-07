Himachal seeks financing assistance from Centre

"Himachal Pradesh lacks the resources for investment in infrastructure projects, especially for the Kangra and Mandi airports," an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here and sought the financial assistance as recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

He said the financial assistance is of great significance for state's development.

Thakur further apprised the Union Minister that a tourism project of Rs 1,892 crore proposed to the ADB for funding is awaiting approval. He requested for according speedy approval to the project.

The Chief Minister also urged for GST compensation due from the government of India for fiscal 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-2020. He also urged the minister to expedite the negotiations with the World Bank for funding of hydropower and renewable power development.

The Chief Minister also held discussions for allowing ropeway connectivity as an alternate mode of connectivity under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

While discussing about the Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line, the Chief Minister also requested to consider all rail projects of state of national importance and funded entirely by the government of India keeping in view the weak resource base of the state.

The Union Minister assured all possible assistance to the state, added the statement.

