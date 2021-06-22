Himachal to end e-pass to enter state from July 1

The Cabinet, in its meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, reviewed the Covid-19 situation and decided that interstate buses, including Volvos, would be started with 50 per cent capacity in the state from July 1.

Shimla, June 22 (IANS) To boost tourism, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to end e-pass system to enter the state from July 1.

The government offices would start working with hundred per cent capacity from July 1.

It has also been decided that all the shops would remain open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. while restaurants would be allowed to open till 10 p.m.

Social gatherings and attendance would be allowed up to 50 per cent of the total indoor capacity with the maximum of 50 persons, whereas a maximum of 100 persons would be allowed in the outdoor gatherings.

The Cabinet approved the formula for calculation of Class 12 board theory marks on the basis of 10 per cent weightage to Class 10, 15 per cent weightage to Class 11 result, 55 per cent weightage to first, second terms and pre-board examinations, five per cent weightage to English subject results and 15 per cent weightage to internal assessment.

The results of Class 12 would be declared by third week of July.

--IANS

vg/vd