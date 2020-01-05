Himachal to get more snow; road links may snap

Shimla, Jan 5 (IANS) It was a bright sunny morning on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh capital, with the snowfall a day earlier turning it more picturesque.

However, the local Met Department has predicted widespread snowfall from Monday with chances of road closure in interiors of the state after heavy snow cover piling on roads.

"It was bright and sunny in most parts of the state after a day of snow and rain," an official of the Met Office told IANS.

He said heavy rainfall or snowfall very likely to occur at isolated places in Kullu, Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Kangra and Kinnaur districts till January 7.

Due to expected heavy rainfall or snowfall, traffic may disrupt in some places, especially in Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla and Kinnaur districts. Landslide is also expected, he added. The minimum temperature was minus 0.7 degree Celsius in Shimla, which saw 6.4 cm of snow on Saturday. After sunny morning, Shimla saw cloudy day with the maximum temperature hovering at 6.4 degrees, a slight from Saturday's five degrees. Shimla's nearby destinations like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda experienced moderate snowfall in the past 24 hours. Snow could be seen in certain areas of Shimla like the Mall Road, the Ridge, the US Club and Jakhu hills. Keylong, district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest in the state at a minimum of minus 11.6 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 7.5 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was minus five degree Celsius in Manali, which has mild snow on Saturday, 2.2 degree Celsius in Dharamsala, and minus five in Kufri. vg/rt