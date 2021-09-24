Himachal to reopen schools from Sep 27

The students of Class 10 and 12 would attend schools on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while students of class 9 and 11 would attend schools on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week.

Shimla, Sep 24 (IANS) The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to reopen government schools from September 27 for Classes 9 to 12. However, online classes for Classes up to 8 would continue.

A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet at its meeting here chaired by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

Residential schools, however, reopened two months ago.

It was decided to fill 8,000 posts of multi-task workers in the educational institutions under Higher and Elementary Departments as per the provisions of the Part Time Multi-Task Workers Policy of 2020.

As per the policy, the multi-task workers would be provided a consolidated honorarium of Rs 5,625 per month for 10 months in one academic year.

The Cabinet decided to amend the transfer policy for inter-district transfer of Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers by reducing the existing tenure from 13 years to five years, including contract period, for transfer to another district.

It was decided to enhance the honorarium of information technology teachers outsourced in various educational institutions by Rs 500 per month from April 1.

In order to encourage mega investments, the Cabinet gave its consent to draft a proposal for Customised Package of Incentives for Mega Industrial Projects under Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy and Rules of 2019.

--IANS

vg/dpb