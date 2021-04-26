Himachal to supply oxygen to Delhi

Shimla, April 26 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday that on the request of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it has been agreed upon to arrange for emergency supplies of oxygen from Himachal to New Delhi.

In a letter written to his Delhi counterpart, Thakur said the state is concerned about the situation emerging in New Delhi and would be more than happy to extend all possible help to the Delhi government.