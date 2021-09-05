Himachal village at 15,256 feet get potable water

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the government is implementing 'Har Ghar Nal Yojna' at grassroots level.

Shimla, Sep 5 (IANS) Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the Himachal Pradesh government under the Jal Jeevan Mission has managed to provide potable water to Tashigang, a remote village located at an altitude of 15,256 feet in Lahaul-Spiti district, officials said on Sunday.

About 17 lakh households in the state would be provided tap water supply, out of which 14.50 lakh households have been provided with water connections.

With the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission, in a short span of about 18 months, about 6.05 lakh water connections have been provided. The Jal Shakti Department aims to provide tap water connection in every rural household by August 15, 2022, and to achieve this, all-out efforts are being made.

A sum of Rs 2,260 crore has been allocated for work to be done under the Jal Jeevan Mission, out of which Rs 1,107 crore has been spent by the Jal Shakti Department, an official statement said.

On the basis of the performance, the state has received an incentive of Rs 283 crore.

Under the programme, the work is being done to provide water at the rate of 55 liters per person per day. For the promotion and improvement of 283 drinking water schemes, Plan Estimates of Rs 1,120.24 crore have been prepared.

In 2021-22, a budget provision of Rs 764 crore has been made for augmentation and improvement of various schemes in the state. Under Jal Jeevan Mission, 107 projects of Rs 888 crore have been prepared and sent to the central government for approval.

Jal Shakti Minister Mahendra Singh Thakur said Himachal Pradesh is performing better than other states under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Under the mission, Tashigang village, the country's highest polling station, has been linked with water supply.

