Himachal's COVID-19 tally reaches 65,242, active count stands at 3,577

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh registered 404 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 65,242, informed the state health department on Sunday.



The active cases in the state have reached 3,577. As ten people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 death toll has mounted to 1,057.

With 256 fresh recoveries, the total number of recoveries in the state now stands at 60,587.

India reported 93,249 new COVID-19 cases and 513 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 1,24,85,509. With 513 new deaths, the death toll in India has gone up to 1,64,623. There are 6,91,597 active cases in the nation as of now. (ANI)