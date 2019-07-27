Himalayan CMs meet to be held tomorrow, CM Rawat reviews preparations

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the arrangements for a conference of Himalayan states' Chief Ministers scheduled to be held in Masoorie on Sunday.

Rawat inspected the arrangements and gave necessary instructions to the officials to ensure the successful organisation of the conference at Hotel Savoy here.

He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made and said the event is being held in the wider interests of Himalayan states including Uttarakhand."The conclave will have a comprehensive discussion on various issues related to the Himalayan states. Topics like environmental protection and disaster management will also be discussed. Common agenda of all the states will also be discussed at the conference," Rawat said.He said the source of most of India's rivers is Himalaya. "Himalayan states have an important role in the prime minister's campaign for water harvesting," he stated.The attendees of the conference also discuss as to how 11 Himalayan states can cooperate with the Center to conserve water, he said.Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh Deputy CM Chouna Main, ministers of Mizoram and Tripura, and advisors of Sikkim CM will be present at the conference.Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik's advisor and several officers of state and the Centre will also be present. (ANI)