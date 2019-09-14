Hindi is a language which takes everyone along: Randeep Singh Surjewala

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Hindi is a language which takes everyone along.

"Hindi signifies hopes and aspirations. It is a language which takes everybody along. Saluting the writers, poets and journalists in service of Hindi literature, I wish all the people well on Hindi Diwas," Surjewala tweeted.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, also wished the people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas."Wishing everyone well on Hindi Diwas. Hindi is our official language and its contribution in building our tradition and cultural development is vital," he tweeted."Hindi is the most convenient medium to convey our emotions and expressions to each other. I wish all the people well on Hindi Diwas," Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress leader tweeted.The newly appointed president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee, Kumari Selja, also took to the social media to convey her best wishes on Hindi Diwas."Hindi is not a language but an expression of emotions. It is the spirit to die for the motherland. I wish everyone in the state well on Hindi Diwas," she tweeted.Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world. (ANI)