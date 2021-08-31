Hindu Munnani to protest TN govt ban on 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' celebrations

Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara. C. Subramaniam on Tuesday called upon the Tamil Nadu government to lift the ban due to the Covid-19 pandemic on public celebrations of Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Chennai, Aug 31 (IANS) The Hindu Munnani will take out protest marches in front of temples in Tamil Nadu on Thursday against the state government order banning 'Vinayaka Chaturthi' celebrations in public.

The Hindu Munnani in a statement on Tuesday said that the announcement banning celebrations in public was made in a dictatorial manner without any consultations with Hindu religious leaders and others.

Subramaniam said that the AIADMK government had in the previous year held consultations with the Hindu religious leaders and allowed restricted celebrations. He said that the DMK government was behaving in a dictatorial manner which was not acceptable.

He said that the DMK government while reopening schools, parks, cinema halls, and other public places is restricting celebrations of only one religion citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Hindu Munnani had earlier announced that the organization would install idols at 1.25 lakh locations across Tamil Nadu.

The state government had on Monday announced that the installation of 'Vinayaka' idols in public places and processions to immerse the idols in water bodies will not be permitted in view of the pandemic.

The order also stated that only individuals would be allowed to immerse their idols in water bodies and not any organization.

