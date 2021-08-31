Hindu outfit threatens to lock up Taj Mahal

Agra (UP) Aug 31 (IANS) Members of a fringe outfit called Rashtriya Hindu Parishad (Bharat) staged a protest at the west gate of the Taj Mahal and threatened to lock the monument if action against an ASI staff member who denied entry to a visitor dressed as Lord Krishna is not taken.

The outfit gave a 24-hour ultimatum to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials to take action against their staff members who 'insulted' the visitor.