Hindu Samaj Party chief shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead on Friday in Lucknow.

Tiwari was shot at Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said. The leader was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment.



The assailants managed to flee the spot.

According to an eye-witness, the attackers barged into Tiwari's office and opened fire on him.

A revolver was recovered from the crime site by the eye-witness.

The police have initiated a probe and the hunt to nab the culprits is on. More details are awaited. (ANI)

