Hindu Samaj Party Kamlesh Tiwari chief shot dead in Lucknow

Lucknow: Hindu Samaj Party chief Kamlesh Tiwari was shot dead on Friday in Lucknow.

Tiwari was shot at Naka area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the police said. The leader was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during the treatment.

The assailants managed to flee the spot.

According to an eye-witness, the attackers barged into Tiwari's office and opened fire on him.

A revolver was recovered from the crime site by the eye-witness.

The police have initiated a probe and the hunt to nab the culprits is on. The sole witness to the incident, Saurashtra Jeet Singh, said that he clearly spotted two men attacking Tiwari. He also alleged that two gunners in Tiwari's security were not coming for the last two days, while another constable who was present was sleeping. Saurashtra Jeet Singh immediately informed the police and called an ambulance. Additional superintendent of police (west) Vikas Tripathi told TOI that they were scanning some numbers whom Tiwari had probably called. Tiwari used to claim himself as the president of Hindu Mahasabha, but another section of the party led by Chakrapani refused to accept him as president.