Hindu society can immediately start construction of Ram Temple if govt creates system: VHP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): Senior Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary Milind Parande said that the Hindu society can immediately start the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya if the government creates a system to facilitate it.

While speaking to ANI here on Sunday, Parande said that 60 per cent of temple construction material and the architectural plan is already prepared.

"Ram Janm Bhoomi Nyas has some land that is taken over by the government. Ram Janm Bhoomi Nyas has already sculpted many stones there, 60 per cent of the temple construction material is ready. The architectural plan is also ready," Parande said."The government has donated the disputed land to Ram Lala. Basic things have been taken care of. If the government builds a system then immediately the Hindu society can go into the construction of the temple," he added."We believe that the society should contribute and the temple should be built out of those contributions. The government should not spend its own money," said Parande.VHP on Sunday clarified that it is not collecting funds for the construction of the Lord Ram Janmbhoomi temple in Ayodhya.On the other hand, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Ayodhya issue, while declining to accept the five acres of land.On November 9, in a landmark judgement on Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and set up a trust for the purpose. The apex court further directed the Central Government to give a suitable plot of land measuring five acres to the Sunni Waqf Board.A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a batch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which had trifurcated the site among Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)