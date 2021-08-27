Hip arthritis patient in Delhi walks again after surgery

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Forty five-year-old Mukesh Sahni was suffering from hip arthritis for many years and was unable to move and walk without support. However, he underwent a successful hip replacement surgery at the Fortis Escorts hospital in the national capital and can now move and walk freely.

Expressing happiness over his successful hip replacement, he said, "I can now even dance." After three days of surgery, he has started climbing the stairs. Being able to move and walk after three hours of hip replacement, he was shifted from the ICU to the general ward.

Orthopaedic Surgeon Kaushal Kant Mishra, who performed the hip replacement on Sahni said there is a normal trend of keeping a patient for a day at the ICU and nearly one week to start moving after the replacement. "Uncemented hip replacement surgery takes much time and acute care. But the patient started moving just after three hours of replacement. It is possible only when everything is perfectly planned and executed", Mishra added.

He said, "There was no need for any blood transfusion in this case while normally one to two units of blood transfusion is needed in such a replacement". Asked about the planning for the surgery, he said good operative planning, self-exercises and self-physiotherapy training is most important for the surgery.

"We used pain management and controlled anaesthesia which mitigated the patient's pain and he was able to walk after a few hours," said Kaushal Kant Mishra, Director, Joint Replacement and Orthopaedics at Fortis Escorts.

---IANS

avr/khz/bg