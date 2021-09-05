His hard work, practice ensured medal, says wife of Suhas Yathiraj

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Ritu Suhas, Ghaziabad Additional District Magistrate and wife of Tokyo Paralympic Silver Medalist Suhas L Yathiraj, stated on Sunday that her husband won the Silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics due to his hard work, practice and taking no holidays even on festivals.



Ritu Suhas said that his husband, Suhas had managed both the office of DM and the sport wholeheartedly during the COVID-19.

"He was managing the office of DM and the sport wholeheartedly, that is why the result of both was good. He had worked exceptionally hard during the COVID-19. He worked out of the board, did his duty for 24 hours and due to this, we connected with more people. He used to practice a lot, it meant no holidays, no Sunday offs and no festivals either," she said

"His win is above gold for us. He has brought glory to the country and it was a very well played match, at every stage, it was a tie-breaker. It was a decisive match. I am extremely proud of him. It is a matter of happiness for not just me, but everyone in this country. It is a new record in Para games, for us in Civil services and pinnacle climax of hard work of past six years which he has done," she said.

On being asked whether she watched the match or not, she said," I do not watch his matches, I always pray during his matches. This time too I prayed for him."

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate and para-badminton player Suhas L Yathiraj bagged the silver medal in the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday after going down fighting in the final of the men's singles SL4 event against France's Lucas Mazur. Lucas won by 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 in 1 hour and 2 minutes at Court 1, Yoyogi National Stadium. (ANI)

