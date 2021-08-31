Historic moment for gender representation as 3 women take oath as SC judges, says Law Minister Rijiju

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday wished and congratulated all the nine newly appointed Supreme Court judges terming it a historic moment for gender representation as three women were among those who were sworn in as judges of the apex court today.



Rijiju poster onTwitter: "Hearty congratulations to the nine newly appointed Hon'ble Supreme Court Judges. It's also a historic moment for gender representation as three women took oath as judges of the Supreme Court. My best wishes on assuming onerous responsibility and in their services to the nation.

Earlier today, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana administered the Oath of Office to the nine Supreme Court judges-Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari, Justice Hima Kohli, Justice BV Nagarathna, Justice Chudalayil Thevan Ravikumar, Justice MM Sundresh, Justice Bela Madhurya Trivedi, and Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha.

This is for the first time in the history of the Supreme Court of India when nine judges have taken the Oath of Office in one go and with this the total strength of judges in the apex court has gone up to 33.

Traditionally, the oath to the new Judges is administered in Court Room No.1 which is presided over by the CJI.

In another first, this time, the oath-taking ceremony was conducted in the auditorium. This is done keeping in view the need for strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court Collegium, on August 17, 2021, had recommended nine names for elevation to the Bench of Supreme Court.

Accepting the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the President of India appointed nine Judges to Supreme Court on August 26 this year. (ANI)