History textbooks should highlight contribution of Sardar Patel, Veer Savarkar: Vice President

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The history textbooks should highlight the contribution of national icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Veer Savarkar among others, said Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday.

"Veer Savarkar was given two life sentences and imprisoned for 10 years in the infamous Cellular Jail, where he was subjected to inhuman treatment. Unfortunately, some people are trying to belittle his invaluable contribution to the nationalistic cause and the freedom struggle," he said in his speech."I feel that our history textbooks must highlight the life stories of our national icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Veer Savarkar, who were not given due recognition," said Naidu.Naidu delivered his speech after unveiling the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on the occasion of the Azad Hind Fauj founder's 123rd birth anniversary at Raj Bhavan here.He also took the names of other freedom fighters, including Muthuramalinga Thevar, Lakshmi Swaminathan among others for their contribution to India's freedom struggle.Praising Netaji, Naidu said: "Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose unfurled the Tricolor in Port Blair on December 30, 1943, and declared Andaman and Nicobar Islands to be the first Indian Territory to be freed from British Raj. Netaji was the Supreme Commander of Azad Hind Fauj and head of the state of the provisional government of Azad Hind." (ANI)