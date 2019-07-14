Hitler supported Netaji, it was never the other way, says Bose's kin

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14 (ANI): Hitting out at the right-wing US media's interpretation of Subhash Chandra Bose's fight against the British as a support to Nazi Germany, his grandson on Sunday said that it was Adolf Hitler who supported Bose in his fight and never the other way.

"In no way (did) he support Nazi Germany. It was Adolf Hitler who supported Subhash Chandra Bose in his effort to fight and drive the British out of India," CK Bose remarked.CK Bose added that the false propaganda against his grandfather was spread by the allied powers owing to his enmity against the British empire.The controversy surrounding Bose started after an aide of a US Congresswoman faced backlash from Republican supporters and right-wing media of the country for wearing a t-shirt with an image of Subhash Chandra Bose emblazoned on itWhat led to the uproar is that by some Bose is perceived as "an Indian nationalist who collaborated with the Nazis", as pointed out in a report by Jewish Telegraphic Agency. The report further describes Bose as a dissenting Indian nationalist who enlisted "tens of thousands of Indian men to support the Japanese Invasion of British India in 1944 and help fight the British in Europe for Hitler.""The American right-wing propaganda against Subhash Chandra Bose is well-known. We all know what wrong message they try to spread. But the people of India and all freedom-loving people across the world admire Bose," CK Bose concluded. (ANI)