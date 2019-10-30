Hizb terrorist who killed truck driver shot dead

Srinagar, Oct 30 (IANS) The Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist who killed a truck driver in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday, has been shot dead, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the terrorist has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad Malik from Dardsun village in Kupwara.

The truck driver, Narayan Dutt, from Jammu's Katra, was shot by terrorists on Monday evening in Anantnag's Bijbehara area.

Police said Malik was killed in a shootout at a place not more than 200 metres from where Dutt was shot dead.

Police records show that Malik was involved in several cases of terrorism, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities. rn/kr