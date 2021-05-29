Hizb-ul- Mujahideen terrorist arrested following joint operation by security forces in J-K's Kulgam

According to an official statement of Jammu and Kashmir Police, during the intervening night of May 27 and May 28, acting on specific information about the presence of terrorists in Faisal area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Kulgam Police, 1RR (Rashtriya Rifles) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and arrested Zakir Bhat, an active categorized terrorist of HM."Investigations reveal that Zakir Bhat is basically a resident of Kulgam district and living in Shopian for last 8 years. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from his possession. In this regard, a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress," police said.Meanwhile, on Friday at about 3.00 pm, acting on a specific input regarding presence of terrorists in orchards of village Ganapora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police, 44RR, and 14Bn CRPF in the said area.Police said that during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained they were given repeated opportunities to surrender, however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter."In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter. He has been identified as Aitmad Ahmad Dar resident of Awend Shopian linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). As per police records, the killed terrorist was active since March 26 and was involved in several terror crime cases," informed the police.Police further said that arms and ammunition including 01 AK-56 rifle and other incriminating materials were recovered from the encounter site."All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe his complicity in other terror crimes. In this connection, police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitized and cleared off of all the explosive materials, if any," it added.IGP Kashmir congratulates Police and security forces for conducting a successful operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage.Moreover, on Friday evening at about 7:30 pm, a joint party of Police and security forces at Usmanabad Warpora area of Sopore while laying cordon of a suspected house from where terrorists fired upon our party and escaped from the house during a brief exchange of fire.Police said that reinforcements came and nearby orchard has been cordoned off and a search is going on.Further details are awaited. (ANI)