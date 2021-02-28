Hizbul chief facing heat after terror watchdog FATF retains Pak in grey list

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 28 (ANI): India's most wanted and internationally proscribed terrorist Hizbul Mujahiddeen (HM) chief Syed Salaudeen, who so far has been living a lavish life under protection of Pakistan's ISI and military, is now facing the heat.

Ever since Pakistan has been retained in Grey list by terror watch dog, there is pressure on Pakistan government to take action against HM chief.

According to sources, since the remaining three ''action plan'' concerns targeted financial sanctions (TFS) and terrorist financing investigation against designated terrorists, Mohammad Yusuf Shah, is fearing detention or prosecuted in Pakistan.

Back in 2017, the US State Department had designated Mohammad Yusuf Shah, as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) under Section 1(b) of Executive Order (E.O.) 13224, which imposes sanctions on foreign persons who have committed or pose a significant risk of committing, acts of terrorism that threaten the security of US nationals or the national security, foreign policy, or economy of the United States.

As a consequence of this designation, US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with Salahuddin and all of his property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, according to the US State Department.

Global terror financing watchdog on Thursday had retained Pakistan on its "grey list" after concluding that Islamabad failed to fully implement the 27 point action plan that the watchdog had drawn up for Pakistan.

The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan, to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, it failed in this regard.

FATF in its ruling had said Pakistan should continue to work on implementing the three remaining items in its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies, including "demonstrating effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1267 and 1373 designated terrorists, specifically those acting for or on their behalf."

In September 2016, Salahuddin vowed to block any peaceful resolution to the Kashmir conflict, threatened to train more Kashmiri suicide bombers, and vowed to turn the Kashmir valley "into a graveyard for Indian forces", according to the US State Department.

Under Salahuddin, HM has claimed responsibility for several attacks, including the April 2014 explosives attack in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, which injured 17 people. (ANI)