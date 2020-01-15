  1. Sify.com
  Hizbul commander killed in encounter at Doda

Hizbul commander killed in encounter at Doda

Jan 15, 2020

Representative Image

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 15 (ANI): Harun Hafaz, the district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed by security forces in an encounter here on Wednesday, informed Indian Army.
Hafaz, was wanted in many terrorist incidents including the killing of political activists and weapon snatching in Kishtwar.
He was an associate of Osama Javed, Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Kishtwar who was killed at Ramban by police and security forces.


The operation was launched based on a credible input about his presence at a village in the area (ANI)

