Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A terrorist, who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Budgam district on Monday has been identified as Adil Gulzar Ganie affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

According to Kashmir Zone Police, Ganie was a resident of Dalvan Budgam and had been involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities.



"Budgam encounter update: Killed terrorist identified as Adil Gulzar Ganie of Dalvan Budgam. As per police records affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Involved in several terror crimes & civilian atrocities," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police said that arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist who was gunned down by a team of security forces and police.

Earlier on Sunday, three terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen had been killed in an encounter that had broken out between police and security forces in the Tral region of Pulwama district. (ANI)

