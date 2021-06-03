HK cargo ship fire doused (Ld)

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021, 13:20:20hrs
Hong Kong, June 3 (IANS) The fire aboard a cargo ship off the Hong Kong coast has been largely put out on Thursday after erupting a day earlier, with no casualties reported.

The fire erupted at 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday at the vessel carrying metal scrap in waters south of Tsing Yi and was upgraded to No. 3 alarm (No. 5 alarm is the highest) at 11.09 p.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the government as saying.

According to local media, the 120-meter long cargo ship was carrying about 2,000 tonnes of metal scrap.

--IANS

ksk/

