HK cargo ship fire doused (Ld)

Hong Kong, June 3 (IANS) The fire aboard a cargo ship off the Hong Kong coast has been largely put out on Thursday after erupting a day earlier, with no casualties reported.

The fire erupted at 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday at the vessel carrying metal scrap in waters south of Tsing Yi and was upgraded to No. 3 alarm (No. 5 alarm is the highest) at 11.09 p.m., Xinhua news agency quoted the government as saying.