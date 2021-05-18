HK Disneyland posts $348mn net loss

Its revenue was down 76 per cent to HK$1.4 billion from October 2019 to September 2020, Hong Kong Disneyland said in a statement on Monday.

Hong Kong, May 18 (IANS) The Hong Kong Disneyland Resort has reported a net loss of HK$2.7 billion ($348 million) in the fiscal year 2020 as its theme park was closed for nearly 60 per cent of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was negative HK$1.5 billion, Xinhua news agency reported.

During that fiscal year, its park attendance was 1.7 million, a drop of 73 per cent from a year ago.

Per capita spending also fell 18 per cent.

Despite the lackluster business results, the resort remains optimistic.

"While last year presented challenges for our entire community, I'm proud of how we were able to react nimbly, adjust our operations, and identify innovative ways to generate revenue, while preserving jobs," said Michael Moriatry, managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland.

Upon the recent reopening of the theme park on February 19 this year, local visitors' reaction has been positive, showing a continued rebound in attendance.

Annual pass membership reached a record high since its launch in 2011, according to the resort.

"I'm optimistic about the future of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and consider our recovery as an important part of reviving Hong Kong's tourism ecosystem," Moriatry added.

--IANS

ksk/