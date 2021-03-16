HK man jailed for biting off policeman's finger

Hong Kong, March 16 (IANS) A Hong Kong court has sentenced a man who bit off a police officer's finger during the social unrest in 2019, to five and half years in prison.
Twenty-four-year-old To Kai-wa, a University of Hong Kong graduate, was accused of disorderly conduct in a public place, assaulting a police officer, causing grievous bodily harm to another, and wounding with intent police sergeant Leung Kai-yip by biting off part of his right ring finger at a shopping mall in July 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.
On Monday, the judge said that the two police officers under attack were performing their duties at that time and the defendant obviously had the intention of provoking others to disturb social peace and attack and insult the police.
The two police officers had no prior contact with the defendant and they were attacked only because they were police, said the judge.
--IANS
ksk/