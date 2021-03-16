HK man jailed for biting off policeman's finger

Hong Kong, March 16 (IANS) A Hong Kong court has sentenced a man who bit off a police officer's finger during the social unrest in 2019, to five and half years in prison.

Twenty-four-year-old To Kai-wa, a University of Hong Kong graduate, was accused of disorderly conduct in a public place, assaulting a police officer, causing grievous bodily harm to another, and wounding with intent police sergeant Leung Kai-yip by biting off part of his right ring finger at a shopping mall in July 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.