HK reports 33 new Covid cases, tally over 10K

The new cases included 31 local infections, of which 10 had an unknown origin. There were also about 20 cases testing positive for Covid-19 preliminarily, according to a CHP press briefing.

Hong Kong, Feb 27 (IANS) Hong Kong's Centre for Health Protection (CHP) on Saturday reported 33 fresh Covid infections, taking the tally to 10,983.

About half of the confirmed cases were related to an outbreak in a restaurant in Tsim Sha Tsui, which has reported 34 infections in total so far, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the CHP Chuang Shuk-kwan said.

Noting the growing number of daily new cases, Chuang said the rebound was expected after Lunar New Year and the recent relaxation of social distancing measures, Xinhua reported.

According to the Hospital Authority, 203 Covid patients are under treatment, of which 17 are critical.

