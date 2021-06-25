HK to tighten quarantine requirements for UK arrivals

In a statement on Thursday, the government said the decision was taken in view of the recent rebound of the pandemic situation in the UK and the widespread of Delta variant, coupled with a number of cases with the L452R mutant virus strains detected on people arriving from Britain or during quarantine in Hong Kong, Xinhua news agency reported.

Hong Kong, June 25 (IANS) The Hong Kong government announced that the quarantine requirements for persons arriving from the UK will be tightened from June 28.

The government will also classify the UK, which is currently a "high-risk" place, as "very high-risk" with effect from June 28, reports Xinhua news agency.

Persons from the UK boarding for Hong Kong have to present at boarding negative result proof of a nucleic acid test conducted within 72 hours before the scheduled time of departure of the aircraft, as well as the confirmation of a room reservation in a designated quarantine hotel in the city.

On confirmation of negative test results at the Hong Kong International Airport, they will then be required to board the designated transport to proceed to the designated quarantine hotels for a 21-day compulsory quarantine, during which four tests will be conducted, followed by a seven-day self-monitoring period as well as compulsory testing on the 26th day of arrival, the statement added.

--IANS

ksk/