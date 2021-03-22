HK's Lam receives 2nd Covid shot

She was vaccinated at the government headquarters along with multiple officials, nearly a month after the local mass inoculation program started, Xinhua news agency.

Hong Kong, March 22 (IANS) Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam was administered the second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday after which she urged residents of the city to actively get the jab in an effort to return to normal lives soon.

So far, more than 350,000 people have been given the first shot in Hong Kong and the second doses will begin to be administered this week.

Given the shortage of vaccine supplies globally, Hong Kong is fortunate to get doses enough for all its residents, Lam said.

She added that Hong Kong can overcome the pandemic and the lives of people can return to normalcy soon if more people get vaccinated.

There are two vaccines currently available in Hong Kong, produced by Sinovac Biotech and Fosun Pharma/BioNTech, respectively.

Lam stressed the vaccination is a science-based program and urged residents to refer to the official vaccine information and professional opinions of health experts, instead of listening to rumours and disinformation.

Hong Kong has so far reported 11,379 confirmed coronavirus cases and 203 deaths.

