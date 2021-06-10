H&M collaborates with Japanese label TOGA

The TOGA ARCHIVES x H&M collection will be available worldwide in selected stores and at hm.com from September 2.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANSlife) Swedish clothing brand H&M has collaborated with the Tokyo-based independent luxury label TOGA to launch a special collection comprising reimagining of TOGA's archival hits for men and women, given contemporary twists.

For women, the collection includes classic tailoring in navy, grey and black features dashes of eccentricity, such as bead embellished pockets or silk scarf cape detailing.

It also includes dresses and skirts in bold floral and gingham prints pair cleverly with deconstructed knitwear are also included.

For men, there are eye-catching scarf prints appear in reversible bomber jackets, on loungewear and on a hybridised trench coat, alongside reworked sweaters and shirts.

Yasuko Furuta, founder and creative director of TOGA, says: "Fashion is a great way to express your interests immediately and non-verbally. It's much faster than a conversation about the artwork you are interested in, or the music or books that you like.

When I first launched TOGA, I wanted to make clothes for people who are filled with curiosity and who are unafraid of change. With this collection for H&M, I am excited that a broader range of people will be able to discover and enjoy TOGA designs."

Ann-Sofie Johansson, Creative advisor at H&M, said: "At H&M, we have always admired Yasuko Furuta for imbuing her clothes with a very strong sense of personality. She enjoys the challenge that comes with creating an avant-garde look that is also easy to wear.

It was a pleasure to spend time with her and her team, being inspired by designs from the TOGA archive. I can't wait to see how customers all over the world style these playful but cool pieces, particularly the sensual TOGA signature cut-outs."

--IANS

