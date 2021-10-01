Ho Chi Minh City to resume most activities from Friday

According to a directive, facilities in the city allowed to resume normal activities include industrial parks, construction sites, wholesale markets, traditional markets and foreign representative offices, among others, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ho Chi Minh City, Oct 1 (IANS) Most of the normal activities and services in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City will resume from Friday after over four months of stringent social distancing measures imposed in the country's biggest city and current Covid-19 hotspot.

However, restaurants and eateries can still only provide takeaway and delivery services, while hair salons, sightseeing tours, arts and sports events, weddings and funerals, are allowed to run in a limited size.

Businesses considered as posing high Covid-19 infection risks will continue to be suspended, including bars, spas, karaoke and massage parlours, cinemas, discos and others.

Till date, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded over 380,000 locally acquired Covid-19 cases since late April when the latest and worst wave of the pandemic hit the Southeast Asian country, according to the municipal centre for disease control.

To curb the current wave of Covid-19, the city has adopted social distancing measures at different levels since late May, with the top level of restrictions put in place since July 7.

