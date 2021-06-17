Hoardings backing Cong's Navjot Singh Sidhu come up in Amritsar

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 17 (ANI): A week after the three-member Congress panel set up to end factionalism in the party's Punjab unit, in its report recommended suitable accommodation of former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, hoardings claiming "Sara Punjab Sidhu Naal" (whole Punjab is with Sidhu) backing the Congress leader and Amritsar East MLA surfaced in the city on Wednesday.



On June 10, the panel, set up by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, submitted its report to her and is learnt to have recommended suitable accommodation of former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, setting up of coordination committee and filling vacant posts in the organisation.

The panel had held deliberations with party MLAs and with Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh following a row between the two leaders. Punjab will face Assembly polls early next year. (ANI)

