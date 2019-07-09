Hold padyatras in constituencies: Modi to MPs

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the party BJP MPs to hold "padayatras" in their constituencies engaging with eminent citizens from each booth and spread Mahatma Gandhi's vision on the rural economy.

Addressing BJP parliamentary party meeting here at Parliament Library Building, the Prime Minister asked the MPs to hold the "padyatras" between Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"In his speech, the PM mentioned a very important programme regarding 'Gandhi 150', the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Between Oct 2 to 31, a 150-km long padyatra will be undertaken in each Lok Sabha constituency by the MPs," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting.He said Rajya Sabha MPs will be allotted a constituency."At least 15-20 teams will be formed in each constituency. They will undertake a 15-km padyatra daily. MPs have been asked to organize programs on Gandhi Ji, freedom struggle and launch tree plantation drive," Joshi said.The minister said that these yatras will focus on revival of villages and making them self-reliant.A BJP leader, who was present in the meeting, said that the Prime Minister asked the MPs to engage local people at each booth and make the event "apolitical" as the occasion of 150th birth anniversary celebrations has given us an opportunity to spread the messages of Mahatma Gandhi.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was also present in the meeting, briefed the MPs on the major takeaways of the budget and asked them to spread the message across the country.(ANI)