HOLD: Parents in UP hesitant to send kids to schools

So far, only 44 to 48 per cent parents have given their written consent for their children to attend offline classes.

Lucknow, Aug 15 (IANS) With schools in Uttar Pradesh set to open with Covid protocols from Monday for classes 9 to 12, majority of the parents still seem hesitant to send their children.

Written consent from parents has been made mandatory before a child is allowed to attend school.

In the forms sent by school authorities, a majority of parents wrote that due to the fear of a third wave of Covid, they are not ready to send their children to schools.

Schools have been closed since March after the second wave of the pandemic hit the state.

After almost five months, following government directions, the schools will be reopening from Monday for the offline classes.

President of the Unaided Private School Association, Anil Agarwal, said: "Less than 50 per cent parents of children studying in schools in urban areas have agreed to send wards for physical classes while schools on the outskirts or in rural areas have around 55 to 60 per cent consent from parents."

The principal of a reputed girls' school said that more than 76 per cent parents have voiced their reluctance to send their daughters to school.

"If the majority decides to stay away from classes, we cannot and will not force them. They will have to continue with online classes," the principal said.

