Holi celebrations banned in Gurugram as Covid cases surge

Gurugram, March 27 (IANS) As the number of Covid-19 cases surge in Gurugram the district administration has imposed ban on Holi celebrations in public places.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gurugram, Yash Garg, released an order in this regard on Friday night.

"Recently there has been a surge in the cases day-by-day. It is anticipated that gathering, congregation and public celebrations during upcoming Holi festival may pose a considerable threat of spread of virus and may cause setback to the appreciable gains made in the suppression of chain of transmission of Covid-19 cases in Gurugram.