Holidays for Telangana schools from April 27 to May 31

Announcing the measure, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy said the decision was taken after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the situation at a meeting with the Chief Secretary and Education Department officials.

Hyderabad, April 25 (IANS) The Telangana government on Sunday declared summer holidays for schools and junior college from April 27 to May 31.

The minister said in view of the surge in Covid cases across the state, Class 10 exams were already cancelled on the direction of the Chief Minister, and 5,21,392 students were declared passed. Similarly 53,79,388 students of Class 1 to 9 were promoted to the next class.

The minister said that the decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken on June 1 after a review of the Covid situation. She said April 26 will be treated as the last working day of the current academic year.

Director, School Education, Syed Omar Jaleel on Sunday issued orders declaring holidays for all schools and junior colleges in the state from April 27 to May 31.

Concerned over the spike in Covid-19 cases, the state government had shut down the educational institutions from March 24.

The schools were shut down in the interest of the health of students and teachers and also keeping in view the requests from the parents. However, online classes continued for students.

Schools for classes 6 and above reopened in the last week of February while classes 9 and above had reopened on February 1.

On April 15, the government decided to cancel the annual exams of Class 10 and promote the students of Intermediate first year (11th) without exams in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

The SSC exams were scheduled to be held from May 17. The department has also decided to promote all students of Intermediate first year without exams.

It also postponed Intermediate second year (Class 12) exams scheduled from May 1 to May 19. The department will review the situation in the first week of June and future dates will be announced with at least 15 days notice for the exams.

All Intermediate second year students having backlogs will be given minimum passing marks for the backlogs only, says an order issued by the Higher Education Department.

This is the second consecutive year that the authorities have cancelled the exams of SSC and Intermediate first year.

