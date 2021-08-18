For the first time ever, fans will be able to discover, explore, experiment, and shop these latest easy-to-use, easy-to-choose and easy-to-gift magical makeup and supercharged skincare secrets, epitomising modern day glamour. The range features Hollywood Flawless Filter Makeup, Hollywood Flawless Filter and Hollywood Flawless Eye Filters, Hyaluronic Happikiss, Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial, Supermodel Brows, Eyes to Mesmerize.

"We are excited to consistently offer high-glam makeup solutions to our customers with Charlotte Tilbury's latest launches. Her luxurious formulas of the high-performing products such as the new eyeshadow palettes and shadow pots, brow collection, the all-new facial range, and the most exquisite, boudoir-worthy lip balms are here to take your beauty game to a whole new level. It's time to up the ante when it comes to glamorous, decadent and fabulously feminine looks this season. We cannot wait for you to try the new products!" said a Nykaa Spokesperson.

The new collection is available only on Nykaa (website + app) and select Nykaa Luxe stores

