Home-grown app MX TakaTak introduces 'Launchpad Program' for creators

This initiative handpicks UGC creators who are deeply engaged with the platform through regular participation in challenges and other content curation and aspire to have a digital career.

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) With an aim to nurture and train creators, leading short video platform MX TakaTak on Saturday announced a new initiative "Launchpad Program".

Thus far, 30 unique content creators have been identified and onboarded onto this exciting program.

"We're delighted to see such a phenomenal rise of user-generated content on the platform and this initiative is our way of acknowledging the relentless efforts of these aspiring creators who have shown so much potential on the app," Janhavi Parikh, Business Head - MX TakaTak, said in a statement.

"With this program, we will be giving UGC creators an all-around learning model aided by expert/ mentor interactions, as well as guidance on creative and growth strategies," Parikh added.

The program aims at building success for these creators that enjoy an organic following on MX TakaTak.

Ranging from interactions with experts and mentors that will help them with content creation strategies to connecting creators to a partner manager, the program intends to offer these creators increased visibility along with the opportunity to grow on the app faster.

This career acceleration will include monetisation opportunities, a chance to collaborate with other leading creators on the platform.

